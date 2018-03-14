Twin Falls Senior Center Seeking Help With Meal Delivery Program

March is Meals on Wheels Month at the Twin Falls Senior Center. The center is currently short-handed when it comes to delivery drivers, and is reaching out to the community for assistance.

The senior center is inviting anyone interested in delivering meals to homebound seniors to come down and apply. The hours are flexible, and they're looking to add a couple of drivers as soon as possible.

"We currently have about thirty total drivers," said Executive Director Jeanette Row. "But we could use three more or so."

The center currently delivers meals to 250 seniors, and started 2018 off with a record number of meals prepared.

"January was our biggest month ever. We prepared six thousand, twenty three meals," said Row.