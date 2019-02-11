Twin Falls Senior Center Throwing A Princess Party This Weekend

The Twin Falls Senior Center serves thousands of meals each year to the elderly in Twin Falls but this weekend they are serving up an event for the youth in the area. The Fairytale Ball on Saturday is a chance for you princess loving, admiring, and aspiring kids to meet their favorite princesses. They can also get autographs and pictures with the princesses, plus fairy desserts, dancing, princess sing-a-longs, and the sparkle station with tiaras for the princesses and crowns for the future kings.

The Princess Party benefits the Meals on Wheels program of the Twin Falls Senior Center to ensure that all seniors in need have food whether they can come to the center or need it delivered.

I you want to attend the Princess Party, tickets are $25 . But, depending on how charitable you are feeling you can pay that full price or there are promo codes to save you either $5 per ticket with the code LOVE5 or get half off your tickets with the code FAIRYHALF when you buy the tickets online HERE .

