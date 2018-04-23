Twin Falls Set to Celebrate Arbor Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Like trees? If you said yes, good for you – you’re invited to the party.

The city of Twin Falls will hold an Arbor Day celebration at 4 p.m. this Friday, April 27, at the Oregon Trail Youth Complex, located at Lois Street and Park Avenue.

As part of the ceremony, according to information from the city, volunteers from Cactus Pete’s, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, and other community volunteers will plant four trees at the youth complex.