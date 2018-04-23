Twin Falls Set to Celebrate Arbor Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Like trees? If you said yes, good for you – you’re invited to the party.
The city of Twin Falls will hold an Arbor Day celebration at 4 p.m. this Friday, April 27, at the Oregon Trail Youth Complex, located at Lois Street and Park Avenue.
As part of the ceremony, according to information from the city, volunteers from Cactus Pete’s, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, and other community volunteers will plant four trees at the youth complex.
The city also is set to receive the 2017 Tree City USA Award from the Arbor Day Foundation, the 20th year in a row it has received the award.