Twin Falls Taking Applications for Community Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls would like to hand out some money to community centered organizations.

According to the city, the city council is accepting applications for the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants for the upcoming fiscal year. The grants go to groups with missions that help citizens of the community and support the mission of the city of Twin Falls. Those that qualify include: local non-profit, charitable, educational, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health, or even governmental group. Deadline to apply is May 1. For more information call 735-7237, or email Mandi Thompson at mthompson@tfid.org. Applications are available at this LINK.

Here are the guidelines set by the city: