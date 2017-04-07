Twin Falls Taking Applications for Community Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Twin Falls would like to hand out some money to community centered organizations.
According to the city, the city council is accepting applications for the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants for the upcoming fiscal year. The grants go to groups with missions that help citizens of the community and support the mission of the city of Twin Falls. Those that qualify include: local non-profit, charitable, educational, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health, or even governmental group. Deadline to apply is May 1. For more information call 735-7237, or email Mandi Thompson at mthompson@tfid.org. Applications are available at this LINK.
Here are the guidelines set by the city:
• Support the City of Twin Falls mission, vision, and 2030 Strategic Plan focus areas.
• Demonstrate collaboration, coordination, and partnership with other organizations or services to achieve goals, and not duplicate services already provided in the community.
• Address needs within the city that would otherwise be a responsibility of city government to provide or enhance existing city services.
• Contain clearly outlined strategies to accomplish goals.
• Demonstrate a financial need and fiscal responsibility.