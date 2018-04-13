Twin Falls Tattoo Shops Participating in Friday 13th Tradition

Friday the 13th for tattoo shops tends to be a day where artists run specials whether it is $13 for a tattoo with the number 13 in it or piercing specials. Here are some participating.

Ascension Tattoo will be doing a $13 piercing special today Friday the 13th.

The Spot Tattoo on Main will be doing Friday the 13th themed tattoos for $20 ($13 plus $7 tip)

Underground Ink is technically closed for Friday the 13th but they will be doing their special on April 21st so they can ensure they can take care of everyone's needs.



Heart & Dagger tattoo has opted out of doing any special at all.



WarmArt Tattoo will also not be participating in any special today.