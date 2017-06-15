Twin Falls Woman Wanted in Connection to Elmore County Burglaries

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities in Elmore County are looking for a Twin Falls woman believed to have been involved in a string of Burglaries earlier this year.

According to information from the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Marissa Dempsey is a suspect connected to a series of burglaries that happened between March and May this year in Mountain Home, Hammett, Glenns Ferry and rural areas of Elmore County. Several suspects have been identified, however no arrests have been made.

Dempsey's warrant is $200,000 with charges of burglary, grand theft, and petit theft. There were eight victims impacted by the burglaries, most of which had their property recovered. According to the sheriff's office some are still missing, including firearms.