Twin Falls Yogurt Shop Will Open in New Location and Serve Donuts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A yogurt shop is set to reopen in Twin Falls at a new larger location with new features this fall. Co-owner of Kiwi Loco yogurt shop, Angela Heider, tells News Radio 1310 they plan to reopen their store in mid to late October after their lease was up for renewal and she and her husband, Justine, decided to relocate after closing their current shop off of Fillmore St. Now the shop will be in the same shopping center as the Goodwill and Peking Restaurant just off of Blue Lakes. Heider says the location will be bigger with more seating, more yogurt selections, plus they'll serve donuts. She says they were trying to find something to make up for the colder months when most people are not looking for something cold to eat; the donuts will be baked, not fried. Dawn Foods out of Salt Lake City will provide the dough for the donuts which Kiwi Loco will then top with special glazes. The shop will also feature six new yogurt flavors after new machines will be installed. Heider says they've been in business since 2010 and have been wanting to move to larger more central location with better parking. Specialty teas and drinks will also be offered once open, plus they will continue to offer a party room for special occasions.