Two Dead After Rafting Mishap in Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding County Sheriff's Office said one man and one juvenile are deceased after a raft overturned in Bliss Friday night in the Snake River.

Sheriff Shaun Gough said they were dispatched at 8 p.m. near the boat docks in Bliss by the bridge.

He said a family from Twin Falls was rafting and overturned as they were coming to the boat take out. Gough said the water is high right now.

Rebecca Bergquist was able to make it to an island. Travis Bergquist, 37, and Christopher Bergquist, 4, both passed.

Gough said Rebecca was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley with non-life-threatening injuries. Christopher was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley via air ambulance but did not make it. Travis was deceased upon arrival.

Officials were out on the river Saturday morning to recover the raft and belongings.