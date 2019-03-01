BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two former Idaho prison guards were sentenced for drug trafficking crimes after being caught in an FBI sting. The office of U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced this week that former Idaho Department of Corrections officers Richard McCollough, age 37, and Timothy Landon, age 36, were sentenced earlier this week in Boise.

Both men were charged, along with two other co-defendants, during an FBI investigation to weed out corruption at the request of the Idaho Department of Correction. McCollough pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced him to serve 97 months in prison.

Landon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to aid and abet drug trafficking, he was handed a 41-month prison sentence. Both men must also serve three years of supervised release once out of prison. Another co-defendant in the same case, Robert Wallin , age 36, was sentenced last week. A fourth co-defendant, Erik Thompson, age 37, will be sentenced later in the spring.