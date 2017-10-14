Two From Rupert Hospitalized after Jeep is Hit Near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX) Two people from Rupert were taken the hospital early this morning after the Jeep they were in was rear-ended by another vehicle. At just after 1:33 this morning, Idaho State Police say Ramiro Sanchez Valles, age 77, was headed west in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 86 when another unknown vehicle hit him from behind; the Jeep went off into the median and rolled. Sanches Valles and his passenger, Juanita Sanchez, age 73, were taken to the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP says Sanches Valles was wearing a seat belt. The crash hindered traffic for a little more than an hour.