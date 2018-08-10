Two Judges Chosen for Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Two lawyers have been chosen to fill two magistrate judge positions for Jerome County. The Fifth Judicial District announced the selection of John Lothspeich and Stacey DePew as the newest Jerome County Magistrate Judges. DePew will replace Judge Thomas Borresen who will retire at the end of October and Lothspeich will take on an entirely new judicial position. Magistrates Commission Chairman Judge Eric Wildman says the commission interview five candidates seeking appointments. Lothspeich works for a private law firm in Jerome while DePew also works for a private firm in Jerome; both have worked in public offices.