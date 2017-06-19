Two Juveniles, Adult Killed in Sunday Head-on Crash in East Idaho

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX) Two juveniles and one adult died in a Sunday head-on crash near McCammon, in eastern Idaho, on Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on US Highway 30 at around 12:42 p.m. ISP says the juveniles were in a late 90s Chevrolet pickup when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Jay Lanningham, 70, of Nampa. The young driver and passenger in the pickup and Lanningham died from their injuries. Another young passenger in Lanningham's Suburban was injured and taken by air ambulance to an east Idaho hospital. Everyone had their seatbelts on. The highway was blocked for more than five hours.