Two Killed, Children Injured in North Idaho Crash

CLARK FORK, Idaho (KLIX) Two people not wearing seat belts died in a two vehicle crash in north Idaho Wednesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say three children were also injured in the crash in Clark Fork, on the east end of Lake Pend Oreille at a little before 5 p.m. Vicki Dettwiler-Hunter, age 39, of Clark Fork, was driving a small sedan when she crossed the center line while going around a curve and struck a Dodge pickup head-on, killing her and passenger Jamy McCoy, age 57, of Florida. The driver of the Dodge, Kyler Burnham, age 21, of Sandpoint, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. ISP says two of the three children in the car had seat belts on, once of them was flown to a hospital in critical condition.