Two Killed in Head-on Crash on I-84 Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 near Burley Monday night as one of the vehicles was traveling in the wrong direction, according to investigators.

At just before 9 p.m. Idaho State Police and the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash just west of Burley where a Toyota Tacoma pickup hit a Chevrolet pickup head-on.

According to Idaho State Police, the Toyota driver, Jennifer Thompson, age 39, of Hagerman was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-84 and hit the Chevy, she died.

A passenger in the Chevy, Monica Buchite, age 21, of Baxter, Minnesota was also killed in the crash, the driver, Ryan Cordie, age 21, and another passenger Karrie Cordie, age 44, both of Minnesota, were flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.

Everyone involved in the crash had been wearing seat belts, according to Idaho State Police. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation and the Idaho Transportation Department helped with traffic. Westbound lanes were blocked or about four hours.