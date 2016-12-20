Two Killed in Mountain Home Mobile Home Fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Two people were found dead inside a burning mobile home early Monday morning in Mountain Home. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says fire crews responded just before 2 a.m. to a home that was fully engulfed by flames. Investigators say a man and woman were located in a back bedroom after the fire was put out.
The Idaho Fire Marshal said there was not a working smoke alarm in the home. KTVB-TV reports it may have been caused by improperly use of smoking material. The Mountain Home Fire Department issued the following statement:
On behalf of the Mountain Home Fire Department we want to express our sincere condolences to the family. We know and understand that this incident will forever change the lives of all involved, to include all emergency personnel who responded. We want to reach out in word and support to all the families involved in this tragedy, including our own Fire Department family, in an effort to provide comfort and confidence in those we serve." Fire Chief Mark Moore.