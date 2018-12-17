Two Killed on Impact Near Rogerson

Two local men died when the car they were traveling in collided with a semi.

46-year-old German Nava-Zamora of Twin Falls and 43-year-old Samuel Marin of Jerome died instantly

It happened on Route 93 near Rogerson Sunday. 46-year-old German Nava-Zamora of Twin Falls and 43-year-old Samuel Marin of Jerome died instantly. Marin was driving northbound when the truck, attempting to pass another vehicle, slammed into Marin’s car.

No word yet on any charges against the truck driver. He’s identified as 27-year-old Prabhdeep Maan of Fresno, California. His rig was pulling a trailer.

All three were wearing seat belts.