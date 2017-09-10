Two Killed, Two Injured in Crash South of Oakley

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Two men died early Saturday morning just south of Oakley after the truck they were in rolled on a gravel road.

At just after 7 a.m. Dakota G. Cantu, age 25, Jared A. Taylor, age 21, both from Burley, and William P. Wells, age 20, of Oakley were thrown from the 2005 Dodge Ram pickup when the driver lost control about nine miles south of Oakley on Birch Creek Road that leads to the City of Rocks, according to Idaho State Police.

Wells and Cantu both died at the scene. Tyrell J. Smith, age 21, of Oakley and Taylor were taken to an eastern Idaho hospital by helicopter. At this time ISP has not determined who was driving at the time. No one had been wearing a seatbelt. The accident closed Birch Creek Road off for five hours.

Editors note: The story has been corrected to reflect that Cantu and Wells died at the scene. An earlier story incorrectly listed Taylor as deceased.