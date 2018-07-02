Two Teens Injured in ATV Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Two teenagers were injured in an ATV crash Monday afternoon near Deadline Ridge in Twin Falls County.

Twin Falls deputies responded to the crash that happened about 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. A female was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center with serious injuries, and a teenage male was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley with non-life-threatening injuries.