Unsafe Conditions Cause Temporary Closure Of Pomerelle Resort

Craig Mitchelldyer, Getty Images

Unsafe conditions related to the weather have caused the closure of one of southern Idaho's most popular ski resorts today.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort is closed Monday, according to an update on the resort's website . The reason given for the temporary closure was "extremely high winds and white out conditions." The resort has been forced to suspend operations multiple times this winter because of inclement weather.

The notice on Pomerelle's website also stated that travel to the region of Albion is also unsafe at the present time, with road conditions making for a treacherous commute. The resort operates with 24 slopes, covering more than 500 acres of land, and is typically one of the first mountains to open for the season averaging more than 500" of annual snowfall.

A projected time period for the closure was not given. Pomerelle is located in the Sawtooth National Forest, about 60 miles southeast of Twin Falls. For more information concerning the closure of the resort, call 208-673-5555.