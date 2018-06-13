Use a Phone While Driving in Blaine County, Get $100 Ticket

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Blaine County authorities will begin enforcement of an ordinance that prohibits drivers from using cell phones. The Cell Phone Ordinance passed by the county commission earlier this year will be enforced by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office after several weeks of informing the public. According to the sheriff's office, signs have been placed on roadways entering the county informing drivers of the ordinance. “We have given plenty of warnings, but we want to make one last announcement before enforcement begins,” said Sheriff Harkins in a prepared statement. Anyone driving using a cell phone or a hand-held device outside of city limits could be subject to a $100 fine. “Distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic on our roadways. We have seen too many accidents where cell phone usage was likely the cause. Please put down your mobile devices and wait until you are in a safe and proper place to use them,” said Harkins. “Remind yourself every time you get in the car and help us educate your kids, family and friends - Just Drive - It can wait! This is an important message

that will save lives and we ask that you help us spread the word.”