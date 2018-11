INKOM, Idaho (KLIX) State police say a Utah man was killed in eastern Idaho after he lost control of his SUV. Idaho State Police say just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Keith Snow, age 34, of Ogden, was headed north on Interstate 15 near Inkom when he lost control of his Ford Expedition. The SUV rolled into the median throwing Snow out. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.