Utah Wants To Send Cyber Bullies to Jail

Utah lawmakers are working through a new law that could send online bullies to jail for up to one year.

Do you think Idaho should adopt similar legislation and send cyber bullies to jail?

The law is being backed by law enforcement and school officials but some are criticizing the language of the law, saying that it is too vague.

Either way, it is in interesting notion to allow for the courts to sentence offenders with jail time. Utah isn't the only state working on laws like this. Louisiana has a similar law that allows for jail as one possible punishment for those found guilty of online bullying.