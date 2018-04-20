Valley House Plans Annual Dinner and Auction

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – For more than two decades, Valley House has opened its doors to help the area's homeless. And just as it has done for more than two decades, it is planning a fundraising dinner.

The 23rd annual Valley House “Hands of Hope” Dinner and Auction is scheduled for April 27.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Executive Director Sharon Breshears, explaining that money raised is used for operational costs of the facility.

More than 400 people have attended the dinner in the past, and Breshears said she expects around the same number this year.

Seventy 70 “themed” auction packages will be available, as will raffles and a meal that consists of a dinner salad, the main course, and a variety of finger desserts. Joe Martin will serve as master of ceremonies, while Danny Marona is invited as the honorary spokesperson. Breshears said tables are already filling up.

Valley House works with a variety of community services to provide help to homeless persons until they can become self-sufficient. It also helps single men and women and their children.

Guests of the house must be out of the shelter during the daytime looking for a job or making contacts as recommended by staff. They are required to clean, do their own laundry, and watch their own children.

The facility has five bedrooms in the main house for single women, and 12 outside units for families, single men, and single men or women with children. Besides fundraisers, it receives other community support and from private contributions and cooperate grants.

For more information, contact Brehsears at 208-734-7736.