Victoria’s Secret Idaho Stores Could be in Jeopardy

Victoria's Secret could be closing their Idaho stores. CNN reported earlier today the store owned by L Brands plans on closing 53 stores across the United States.

The announcement isn't a huge surprise considering in a recent report L Brands announced their sales were down 3 percent in 2018. In 2018, the company also saw a hit when it came to their fashion show.

EW reported after the show on December 2, 2018, the ratings and views were down, with only 3.3 million people tuning in for the show on ABC that received a 0.9 rating for adults 18-49 years old. In 2017 when the fashion show was aired on CBS, 5 million people tuned in and the show got a 1.5 rating--the lowest rating in history at the time.

The slight surprise to me with this announcement of closures is that the company recently announced they were bringing back their swimsuit line in March . The swimsuit line was originally canceled in 2016 to focus more on their athletic line-which if you've been to a store recently, has really expanded.

As for if Twin Falls, one of the four Victoria's Secret locations in Idaho will close? That has yet to be announced. In their fourth-quarter report, L Brands said 1,143 Victoria's Secret stores were open in the United States.