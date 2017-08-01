VIDEO: Idaho Fish and Game Roundup Pelicans at Lake Walcott

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KLIX) Recently, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the US Fish and Wildlife Service gathered hundreds of young pelicans to be tagged for future identification and study. In a video shared on Idaho Fish and Game's YouTube page, it shows workers corralling the juvenile birds at Lake Walcott east of the tiny community of Minidoka. Workers tagged 175 birds with numbers so they could be tracked for study on their survival rate and where they migrate. The results will help manage the birds in Idaho and around the west. Here is the video Idaho Fish and Game put together: