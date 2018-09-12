Video: These Two Twin Falls Prowlers Are Playing A Dangerous Game

Barbara R.

There have been instances of late night front porch hooliganism in Twin Falls by two unidentified individuals who will probably end up regretting this phase of their lives.

This recent front porch surveillance video shows two prowlers in Twin Falls ringing an unfamiliar doorbell at two o'clock in the morning, only to decide to tuck their tails between their legs and make a break for it. This might not have been an isolated incident, because the exact scenario played out at my house two weeks ago.

On September 1--also a Saturday night--my doorbell rung just before two o'clock in the morning. Knowing my wife was asleep next to my three-year-old boy, and my daughter had already come home from hanging out with friends, I immediately went into Liam Neeson mode. I may not possess a "special set of skills," but if you're ringing my doorbell at two o'clock in the morning in a hoodie looking like Jesse Pinkman , you can best bet I'll be pointing a really big gun at you very quickly.

If you recognize this person, having a conversation with them about the very, real, possibility of ending up on the Johnny Ringo side of a gun, might be beneficial.

I know of another incident on Fillmore Street in the past week--this one involved a flashlight--that inspired a Twin Falls woman to use social media as a way to warn the responsible party.

If you've had a recent experience, please shoot us a message.