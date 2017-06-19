Virginia (Thanks to Neil Young)

Liberals and Sanders coming,

We’re finally on our own.

This summer I hear the gunshots.

Four down in Virginia.

Gotta get down to it

Lib-rals are cutting us down

Should have been shot long ago.

What if you knew him

And found him down on the field

How can you run when you know?

