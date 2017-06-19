Virginia (Thanks to Neil Young)
Liberals and Sanders coming,
We’re finally on our own.
This summer I hear the gunshots.
Four down in Virginia.
Gotta get down to it
Lib-rals are cutting us down
Should have been shot long ago.
What if you knew him
And found him down on the field
How can you run when you know?
Gotta get down to it
Lib-rals are cutting us down
Should have been shot long ago.
What if you knew him
And found him down on the field
How can you run when you know?
Liberals and Sanders coming,
We’re finally on our own.
This summer I hear the gunshots.
Four down in Virginia.
Four down in Virginia.
Four down in Virginia.
Four down in Virginia…