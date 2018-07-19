Visit the ‘Garden of Infinite Compassion’

If you have never met the Dalai Lama, you may at least visit an Idaho garden created in honor of a visit his holiness made to the Gem State.

The Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road in Ketchum, is offering free tours of the Garden of Infinite Compassion.

The SBG says on its website that the Compassion Garden was created to honor the visit of the Dalai Lama to the Wood River Valley, which he made in 2005, and hosts a rare Tibetan prayer wheel, among other items in honor of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The free guided tours, given by trained interpreters, run 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 29.

Remember, as the Dalai Lama has said: “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”