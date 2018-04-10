Voices Against Violence Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Event
This weekend, men across the Magic Valley will come together at the Twin Falls Visitor Center - in high heel shoes.
The event will support Voices Against Violence, an emergency shelter for women and children who are in domestic abuse situations or sexual assault. It is the second year for this event and the more the community participates, the more the event will help families in need. You can register at Event Brite with a team or as an individual.