Want a Tiny House in Idaho that Comes With Two Creeks? (WATCH)

Since I'm a HGTV junkie, I have seen just about every type of property imaginable. But, I must admit that I've never seen anything quite like this. It's a tiny house in Idaho that comes with two creeks and a view that will make your jaw hit the floor.

The home is listed at 8 Cascade Creek Road in Clark Fork, Idaho. I might as well get this out of the way now. It's a tiny little commute from Twin.

Google Maps

What's a little 9 1/2 hour drive among friends? Forget about reality. This is one of the most unique Idaho properties you'll ever see. Check out these amazing pics.

This is 20 acres of about as good as it gets in Idaho. The tiny home looks modern and well-designed. The fact that it's situated in the area between Cascade and Lightning Creeks is just gravy.