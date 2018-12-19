TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you have any interest in becoming a police officer you may want to consider applying for an open position in Rupert. The city announced they are looking for an entry-level position for police officer that, according to the job posting, doesn't require any past experience as an officer. There are minimum qualifications of course, such as you must be 21 years old or older, have a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen, and have a valid driver's license. In addition you need to be able to meet the physical requirements outlined by the Idaho Peace Offers Standards and Training Council. Applicants will also need to pass a background check. Hourly pay depends on experience, but may range from $16.50 to $17.50 an hour. If you are interested in applying you must submit a city application before 5 p.m. on January 21. Applications are available from the police department or the city website .