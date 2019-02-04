Wanted: Amanda Diaz

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley woman.

Amanda Diaz, age 34, is wanted for violation of terms of release for the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond was placed at $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office describes Diaz as a 185-pound Hispanic woman. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The Office says she is 5 ft. 8 in. tall.

Tipsters who have information about Diaz whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com . Crime Stoppers also has an app, called P3, you can download for either your Android or Apple smartphone. Other wanted criminals can also be found on the Crime Stoppers website.

Anyone that provides a tip can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

You can find a list of people wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office on their website , which is updated on a regular basis.