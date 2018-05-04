Wanted: Ann Seed

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for this person: Ann Marie Seed, wanted for violation of her terms of court compliance on charges of possession of a controlled substance. If you have any information on Seed, call Crime Stoppers and leave a tip 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com. Those who leave a tip can remain anonymous and could get a cash reward. See more information below:

AGE: 21

HEIGHT:  5’7”

SEX: FEMALE

WEIGHT: 160

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: HAZEL

RACE:  WHITE

