Wanted: Calvin I. Driesel
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.
Calvin Issac Driesel, 28, is wanted for "domestic violence with notice to seek enhanced penalty, a felony," according to the sheriff's office. Bond has been set at $100,000.
The sheriff’s office describes Driesel as being white and:
- 5 feet 5 inches tall
- 130 pounds
- brown hair and brown eyes.
Tipsters who have information about Driesel’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.