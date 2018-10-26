Wanted: Calvin I. Driesel

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.

Calvin Issac Driesel, 28, is wanted for "domestic violence with notice to seek enhanced penalty, a felony," according to the sheriff's office. Bond has been set at $100,000.

The sheriff’s office describes Driesel as being white and:

  • 5 feet 5 inches tall
  • 130 pounds
  • brown hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Driesel’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

 

Filed Under: Crime, Crime Stoppers, Magic Valley, twin falls county, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top