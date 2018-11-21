Wanted: Carson Yeaman

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.

Carson Yeaman, 20, is wanted for violation of a no-contact order. Bond was placed at $500,000. The sheriff’s office describes Yeaman as being white and:

5 feet 11 inches tall

150 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Yeaman’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.