Wanted: Carson Yeaman
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.
Carson Yeaman, 20, is wanted for violation of a no-contact order. Bond was placed at $500,000. The sheriff’s office describes Yeaman as being white and:
- 5 feet 11 inches tall
- 150 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes.
Tipsters who have information about Yeaman’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.