Wanted: Carson Yeaman

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.

Carson Yeaman, 20, is wanted for violation of a no-contact order. Bond was placed at $500,000. The sheriff’s office describes Yeaman as being white and:

  • 5 feet 11 inches tall
  • 150 pounds
  • Brown hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Yeaman’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

