Wanted: Crystal Porter

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is looking for Crystal Porter on charges of failure to appear in court on original charges of possession of a controlled substance. Porter is about 5'3" and 103 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If you have seen Porter the sheriff's office would like to hear from you. You can call Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 and remain anonymous or the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office by way of dispatch at 735-1911. More information below picture.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

CRYSTAL M. PORTER

DOB: 05/30/1982

HEIGHT: 5’3”

SEX: FEMALE

WEIGHT: 103

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, PROBATION VIOLATION

BOND : $500,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD