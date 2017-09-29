Wanted: Dustin Peyman

Twin Falls County Sheriff is looking for this man, Dustin Peyman, age 45, wanted for a probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance. Peyman is about 5'7" in height, has brown eyes, and is about 200 lbs. If you have seen him or know where he can be found call Crime Stoppers at 208-732-5387 or you can call Twin Falls County Sheriff's at 208-735-1911.

