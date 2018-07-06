Wanted: Jesse Mckean

This week the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jesse Marie Rubio, also known as Jesse Marie McKean. She is wanted for violating a court compliance on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and petit theft, bond is $75,000. If you have any information on McKean give Crime Stoppers a call at 208-343-COPS or go to www.343cops.com. You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward. McKean is 38-years-old with brown hair, hazel eyes, about 155 lbs, and 5'6.

