Wanted: Jimmy Green

This week at the top of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office wanted list is Jimmy Carl Green. The 47-year-old is wanted for failure to appear on the original charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting and obstructing, possess or introduce contraband in a correctional facility, and possession of paraphernalia. If you have any information about Green call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

AGE: 47

HEIGHT: 5’10”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 190

HAIR: GREY

EYES: BLUE

RACE: WHITE