Wanted: Juan Limon

A Magic Valley man is wanted for lewd conduct with a minor, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and local authorities could use the public’s help locating him.

Juan Antonio Limon, 46, is wanted for lewd conduct with a minor under 16. His bond has been set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office describes Limon as being Hispanic and:

5 feet 3 inches tall

160 pounds, with

Brown hair and green eyes

Tipsters who have information about Limon’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.