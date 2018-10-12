Wanted: Juan Limon
A Magic Valley man is wanted for lewd conduct with a minor, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and local authorities could use the public’s help locating him.
Juan Antonio Limon, 46, is wanted for lewd conduct with a minor under 16. His bond has been set at $1 million.
The sheriff’s office describes Limon as being Hispanic and:
- 5 feet 3 inches tall
- 160 pounds, with
- Brown hair and green eyes
Tipsters who have information about Limon’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.