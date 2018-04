Wanted this week by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office is Kahnor Augustus Lee Hite. The 23-year-old is wanted for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on Hite should call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or you can leave a tip at www.343cops.com. Anyone who leaves information could be eligible for a cash reward.

HEIGHT: 6’1”

SEX:MALE

WEIGHT: 180

HAIR: RED

EYES: GREEN

RACE: WHITE