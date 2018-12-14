Wanted: Luis E. Castro-Montelongo

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.

Luis E. Castro-Montelongo, also known as Luis Enrique Castro and Luise Enrique Castro-Montelongo, is a 27-year-old man wanted for burglary, grand theft, aggravated assault/battery, and eluding and/or obstructing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bond: $350,000.

The sheriff’s office describes Castro-Montelongo as being Hispanic and:

5 feet 5 inches tall

125 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Castro-Montelongo’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.