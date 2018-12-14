Wanted: Luis E. Castro-Montelongo
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.
Luis E. Castro-Montelongo, also known as Luis Enrique Castro and Luise Enrique Castro-Montelongo, is a 27-year-old man wanted for burglary, grand theft, aggravated assault/battery, and eluding and/or obstructing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bond: $350,000.
The sheriff’s office describes Castro-Montelongo as being Hispanic and:
- 5 feet 5 inches tall
- 125 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes.
Tipsters who have information about Castro-Montelongo’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.