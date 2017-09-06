Wanted: Naomi Mendell

This week the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a woman who is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. Naomi Mendell, age 46, has hazel eyes, weighs about 170, and is 5'6". If you have seen her you are asked to contact the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office at 735-1911 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 732-5387. Information may result in a reward.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

NAOMI P. MENDELL

DOB: 12/26/1970 HEIGHT: 5’6”

SEX: FEMALE WEIGHT: 170

HAIR: BROWN EYES: HAZEL

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOND : $50,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD