Wanted: Ryan Fowler

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ryan Anderson Fowler call Crime Stoppers and leave a tip. You can call 208-343-2677 or go to the Crime Stoppers' website at www.343cops.com, you can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward. You can also download the app for either the iPhone or Android based phones.

AGE: 40

HEIGHT: 6’

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 174

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: HAZEL

RACE: WHITE