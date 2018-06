Wanted this week by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is Terry Carl Wood. He is wanted on a probation violation on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, bond is set at $75,000. If you have any information for the sheriff's office on Wood, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to the website www.343cops.com where you can also download the app. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.