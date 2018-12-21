Wanted: Trevor West

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is Trevor Lee West for a probation violation on the original charge of rape and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. If you have any information for the sheriff's office call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) and leave a tip. You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be given on their website: www.343cops.com

AGE: 36

HEIGHT: 5’11”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 180

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE