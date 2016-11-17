War With Mexico (Opinion)

He made the outrageous threat-of-war during an appearance on CNBC . Once a soda executive the tough talker insists Mexico is strong. Does this mean we should expect an attack in Columbus, New Mexico soon? I don’t believe Fox speaks for current Mexican President Nieto and you wonder what kind of army Fox has at his command. Dope dealers? They've got their own private forces.

If his comments have a familiar ring it was a fellow named Hitler who used the excuse of protecting German people everywhere to seize Austria and the Sudetenland and eventually invade Poland. Funny, the former President from south-of-the-border calls Donald Trump a fascist. The Mexican went on to say his nation has a booming economy. Then why are so many Mexicans living elsewhere and looking for work? It’s because businessmen like Fox pay a few cents an hour for the so-called boom and any complaints from the working class can lead to mass graves. Maybe the blustery fellow should work to reform his own backward political system.