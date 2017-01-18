Warning: There Are 20 Bazillion Deer Near Twin Falls Exits On I-84
If I-84 is a part of your daily travels, especially near the Twin Falls exits, be aware that there are what seems like a bazillion deer there.
OK, so the 20 bazillion number might be a slight exaggeration. But, even one deer near the interstate can be a huge problem. We received the following heads up from listener, Bobbie Jo, on our Facebook page.
Bobbie is right. Meeting up with a deer on any road is not fun. But, I-84 is a crazy animal all by itself. So, be aware that Bambi and her friends are out in force this time of year.