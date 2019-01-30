Washington State In State Of Emergency For Measles Outbreak

The measles are a highly infectious viral disease that can be transmitted through the air when someone sneezes or coughs. Sure the outbreak is in Washington but Idaho isn't that far away.

According to recent reports , there have been 36 confirmed cases of the measles and 11 more potential cases. 10 cases have been reported since Friday and nine of those cases are in Clark County which borders Oregon leading to potential spreading there as well.

On January 25th, we reported that health officials were warning Idaho medical professionals to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of the measles. Some of those symptoms include respiratory issues, red rash on the skin, fever, light sensitivity, and sore throat just to name a few.

Measles is also a leading cause of death in children. The measles vaccine is 97 percent effective and most cases are in young un-vaccinated children. Due to the large number of people who travel through those areas, just make sure you are extra cautious here in Idaho.