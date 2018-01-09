Washington To Offer 3rd Gender Option On Birth Certificates

Starting January 27th, Washington residents will have the option to mark their gender as male, female, or X.

The new rule was announced last week by the Washington State Department of Health and does not apply to new birth certificates. So, parents can't choose X as a newborn baby gender. The rule applies to any existing birth certificate and allows for a request of sex designation change.

The state describes the X option as

a gender that is not exclusively male or female, including, but not limited to, intersex, agender, amalgagender, androgynous, bigender, demigender, female-to-male, genderfluid, genderqueer, male-to-female, neutrois, nonbinary, pangender, third sex, transgender, transsexual, Two Spirit, and unspecified.

Similar 'nonbinary' gender options go into effect this year in California and Oregon .

